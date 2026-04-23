Why United Rentals Stock Jumped More Than 20% Today

Key Points

United Rentals stock jumped more than 20% after the company reported Q1 earnings well above Wall Street expectations.

Data center construction remains a major growth driver, but other commercial projects and infrastructure upgrades are also helping.

CEO Matt Flannery emphasized that demand extends well beyond data centers, with power-related projects growing at double digits.

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Shares of United Rentals (NYSE: URI) soared on Thursday, driven by a stellar earnings report. A peak gain of 23.7% showed up just before 1 p.m. ET. By 3:30 p.m., the industrial equipment rentals giant had cooled down slightly to a 21.7% price increase.

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The numbers behind the big jump

In Q1 2026, United Rentals saw total revenues jump 7.2% year over year, landing at $4.0 billion. Strong rental sales led the way, outweighing flattish service revenues and lower sales of new gear.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings rose from $8.86 to $9.71 per share. That's a 9.6% increase.

The average analyst would have settled for earnings near $8.95 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $3.9 billion. I'm looking at a strong profit surprise with a milder outperformance on the top line.

Moreover, United Rentals offered a full-year revenue guidance range centered just above the current analyst consensus.

Data centers are doing the heavy lifting

Management pinned most of the rental segment's activity on -- you guessed it -- data center construction. That's no surprise, of course. Technology companies spent $1 trillion on data center construction in 2025, according to research by The Motley Fool. This spending should rise to $4 trillion by the year 2030. That's good news for United Rentals, where many data center builders grab the equipment needed for large building projects.

But that's not the whole story. Residential construction is lagging at the moment but commercial projects and infrastructure upgrades are thriving.

"It is a lot broader than just data centers. Non-residential construction overall, even ex-data centers, is still really strong," CEO Matt Flannery said on the earnings call. "And power continues to grow at double digits."

As a leading player in the industrial construction sector, United Rentals benefits massively from the data center boom. In all fairness, this growth driver is already priced into the stock after market-beating gains over the last three years. At this point, United Rentals stock comes with a pretty fair PEG ratio of 1.5 -- neither a bargain nor an obviously overpriced market darling.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.