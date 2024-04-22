Why Union Pacific is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (UNP)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Union Pacific Corp is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.60% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $25,424,270 worth of UNP shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Union Pacific Corp is $5.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/28/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UNP, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
UNP operates in the Railroads sector, among companies like Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP).
