Why UiPath (PATH) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

UiPath (PATH) ended the recent trading session at $10.01, demonstrating a -6.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 5.34% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 28, 2026. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $397.43 million, up 11.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion, which would represent changes of +8.33% and +8.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, UiPath is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.73 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.01 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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