Why UiPath (PATH) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, UiPath (PATH) was down 3.64% at $13.52. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The enterprise automation software developer's stock has dropped by 9.13% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.14, signifying a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $392.62 million, showing a 10.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.64% and +10.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UiPath. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note UiPath's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 28.7.

It's also important to note that PATH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.