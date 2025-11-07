Why UiPath Jumped 19% in October

Key Points

UiPath announced a number of new collaborations and products at its Fusion conference.

Time magazine named its agentic automation one of the best inventions of the year.

Some of its peers are seeing growth accelerate.

Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were on the rise last month, primarily due to a positive response to its annual UiPath Fusion conference, where it released a number of new products and announced new partnerships that should pave the way for continued growth.

The conference took place at the end of September and the beginning of October, and there was little news out on the stock over the rest of the month. The stock held on to most of its gains following the conference.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 19%. As you can see from the chart below, the gains came early in the month for UiPath.

UiPath makes moves

UiPath, which was once known for robotic process automation, has pivoted to agentic automation in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, and seems to have found new life after the stock was left behind after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UiPath popped on Sept. 30 as it announced several new products for its UiPath Platform, including UiPath Maestro for orchestration; UiPath Solutions to combine agents, workflow automation, and orchestration; and UiPath AI Agent Builder to create new AI agents.

The company announced a collaboration with OpenAI to build a ChatGPT connector to integrate OpenAI models into customer workflows. It also launched a UiPath conversational agent with Alphabet, and announced another collaboration with Nvidia to add AI capabilities to existing automated workflows.

After popping on Sept. 30, the stock gave back those gains over the rest of the week. However, it jumped again on Oct. 6. It wasn't fully clear why, though OpenAI's Dev Day may have helped push it higher, reminding investors of the new partnership.

The stock jumped 13% on that day, and continued to gained from there, peaking on Oct. 9, up 18.8% as Time magazine called UiPath Agentic Automation one of the best inventions of 2025, noting that UiPath's Maestro gets agents to work together, allowing users to easily control all of them.

From there, the stock pulled back as investors may have thought the stock was overbought after gaining more than 50% in two weeks.

What's next for UiPath

Two of UiPath's competitors in business process management, Appian and Pegasystems, surged on their recent earnings reports, a sign that AI may be at a tipping point in that software subsector.

UiPath wont reportits next quarterly results until Dec. 3, but investors should be on the lookout for a beat from UiPath as well, given the results from Appian and Pegasystems.

The current consensus calls for UiPath's revenue to grow 10.7% to $392.5 million, and adjusted earnings per share to increase from $0.11 to $0.14.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.