Why Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $94.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.6% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.89%.

The ride-hailing company's stock has dropped by 5.7% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.67, signifying a 44.17% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.26 billion, reflecting a 18.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.9 per share and revenue of $51.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.4% and +16.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.31% decrease. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Uber Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.82. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 25.22.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.