Why Twitter Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) fell 15% on Friday, following the release of the social media network's first-quarter results.

So what

Twitter's number of monetizable daily active users jumped 20% year over year to 199 million. Its revenue, in turn, rose 28% to $1.04 billion, fueled by a 32% increase in ad sales to $899 million. Growth was particularly strong in international markets, where Twitter's revenue surged 41%, to $480 million.

"Advertisers continue to benefit from updated ad formats, improved measurement, and new brand safety controls," Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said in a press release.

Twitter's stock price pulled back on Friday, despite posting solid growth metrics. Image source: Getty Images.

Twitter's profitability also improved during the quarter. It generated an operating profit of $52 million, compared with a loss of $7 million in the year-ago period.

Now what

Investors, however, appeared to focus more on Twitter's guidance. Management forecast second-quarter revenue of $980 million to $1.08 billion. The midpoint of that range was slightly below Wall Street's expectations of $1.06 billion.

Twitter's shortfall comes after fellow social media giant Facebook delivered blockbuster first-quarter results. That made for difficult comparisons, and investors' expectations for Twitter may have simply been too high.

10 stocks we like better than Twitter

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twitter wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.