Why Twilio Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Demand for Twilio's conversational AI tools is surging.

Management sees more AI-fueled gains ahead.

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Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) spiked on Friday after the cloud communications leader boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast.

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Voice AI-fueled gains

Twilio's revenue jumped 20% year over year to $1.4 billion in the first quarter. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of acquisitions, rose 16%.

Twilio makes it easier for developers to add text, video, and voice capabilities to their apps. Voice is a particularly strong growth driver, as the company's conversational artificial intelligence (AI) technology can automate and streamline customer interactions.

"In Q1, we continued to see unprecedented demand for voice reimagined through the lens of AI, which is increasingly an entry point to the Twilio Inc. platform for AI natives and enterprises alike," CEO Khozema Shipchandler said during a conference call with analysts.

Better still, Twilio's profitability is improving as it scales its platform. Adjusted income from operations leaped 31% to $278.9 million. Adjusted earnings per share, in turn, increased 32% to $1.50.

Raised growth projections

These robust results prompted Twilio to lift its full-year financial guidance. Management now sees revenue rising by 14% to 15% in 2026, up from a prior forecast of 11.5% to 12.5%. The company also increased its adjusted operating income target to $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion, up from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

If Twilio can continue to position itself as a leading provider of cost-saving voice AI solutions, this new financial forecast may also prove conservative.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.