Why Twilio Is Rallying While the Rest of SaaS Struggles

As MarketBeat has highlighted, software stocks have had a tough run in recent months. Rising rates, ongoing macro uncertainty, and growing fears that AI could disrupt traditional SaaS models have left much of the sector trending downward. Against that backdrop, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) had quietly been doing the opposite, rallying roughly 30% from late February through mid-March while the tech-heavy Nasdaq struggled to stay flat. The stock has since pulled back to around $125, partly amid broader market volatility and a string of insider sales by the CEO and CFO under pre-arranged trading plans. Even after that retreat, Twilio is still meaningfully outperforming its software peers.

What makes the move even more striking is that Twilio is doing so while trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of over 600. In almost any environment, that would be enough to scare investors away, and in the current macro backdrop, it should be even more of a red flag.

And yet, long-term, the stock continues to push higher. As we’ll see below, there are good reasons for this that, for now at least, far outweigh any concerns about its triple-digit valuation. Here's what's driving it.

Why Twilio Is Standing Out in a Weak SaaS Market

The first thing to appreciate is that Twilio’s performance is not happening in direct contrast to the broader SaaS landscape and its software peers. Many software companies are struggling to justify their valuations as AI threatens to wipe out their growth strategies. Twilio, however, appears to have landed on the other side of that shift.

The core of the bullish argument is straightforward. Twilio sits at the intersection of communications, data, and customer engagement, all of which are becoming more important in an AI-focused world.

As businesses increasingly look to automate interactions and personalize experiences, the infrastructure that enables those interactions becomes more valuable. This is where Twilio stands out.

Rather than being disrupted by AI, Twilio is actually positioned to benefit from it.

Its platform enables developers and enterprises to embed communication layers directly into their applications, and AI only increases demand for those capabilities.

In that sense, Twilio isn’t so much a standard SaaS company as it is an enabler of a broader shift toward AI-driven customer engagement. That positioning alone helps explain why the stock is outperforming. Investors are buying into the idea that Twilio can grow into a much larger role in the evolving software ecosystem.

Recent Analyst Updates Support This

A recent update from Jefferies highlights this changing perception. The team there recently upgraded their rating on Twilio to Buy from Hold, primarily on growing conviction that it is becoming a key player in the emerging voice AI stack.

The firm sees voice AI as a structural growth driver, with Twilio well-positioned at the orchestration layer, where most of the value accrues. This shift could significantly increase revenue per interaction and drive higher-margin growth over time. They also pointed to improving fundamentals, including accelerating growth, rising free cash flow, and clearer execution. An updated price target of $160 implies hefty upside from current levels, underscoring the stock's potential and reflecting the growing view that Twilio is evolving into a critical AI-enabling platform.

Risks Remain, and That High P/E Ratio Is Real

None of this changes the fact that Twilio is expensive. A P/E ratio above 600 is extreme by any standard, and particularly so in a market where investors are becoming more disciplined about valuation. That kind of multiple leaves very little room for error.

For Twilio to justify it, the company needs to continue delivering strong growth, improving margins, and clear evidence that its AI-driven strategy is translating into real financial performance. Any disappointment on those fronts could trigger a sharp correction.

There is also the broader macro risk to consider. If concerns about inflation force interest rates to remain elevated or rise further, high-multiple stocks will be the first to come under pressure. Even strong execution wouldn’t be enough to offset that headwind. In other words, Twilio will need to keep proving itself to the market every quarter until earnings catch up with price.

Looking Ahead to the Next Catalyst

The next key catalyst is already on the horizon, with Twilio expected to report earnings at the end of April. Given how the stock has been trading, there’s every reason to think that this report will be more closely watched than usual for signs that the recent momentum is justified.

If the company delivers strong results, particularly around growth and guidance, the stock should continue to push higher despite its valuation. On the other hand, any signs of slowing growth or weaker guidance could quickly shift sentiment. With the company's model commanding conviction and the stock at a buyable dip due to recent insider sales, the case for Twilio looks compelling.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.