Why Tutor Perini (TPC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed the most recent trading day at $64.22, moving -3.96% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction company had gained 0.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.96, indicating a 150% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.34 billion, indicating a 24.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.78 per share and a revenue of $5.24 billion, representing changes of +220.77% and +21.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tutor Perini's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.01.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

