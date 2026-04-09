Why Turning Point Brands Stock Was on Fire Today

Key Points

The tobacco company's FRE nicotine pouches will be featured in the marketing.

The deal covers six TKO properties, including UFC.

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A new marketing deal with a suitable business partner lit a hot flame under Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock on the second-to-last trading day of the week. The tobacco products specialist's equity rocketed more than 10% higher that day, indicating widespread shareholder satisfaction with the deal.

Entering the arena

That partner is TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), the owner of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), among other sports and entertainment assets. TKO announced Thursday that it and Turning Point have entered into a multi-year marketing partnership centered on the tobacco company's FRE nicotine pouches.

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Under the terms of the deal, FRE will be marketed via what TKO described as "custom integrations and experiences" across six of its partner's brands. These include UFC, UFC BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu), Zuffa Boxing, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR).

The lineup also comprises a pair of brands controlled by TKO's IMG sports marketing and management arm, bodybuilding competition World's Strongest Man, and auto racing series Formula Drift.

The financial particulars of the partnership were not disclosed.

Where is WWE?

One business conspicuously absent from TKO's press release was the one that brought in the most revenue for it in 2025 -- WWE.

The wrestling federation has a large audience that watches its anchor shows and premium events on top video streaming services Netflix and Walt Disney's ESPN+. Advertising on such content would surely give FRE and its owner quite a boost in customer numbers and revenue, although its opportunity on those platforms might be limited given that it's hawking tobacco products.

Perhaps Turning Point is arranging a separate marketing deal with TKO for that brand, but we can only speculate at this point. As for the actual terms of the arrangement, those other TKO brands are suitable for hocking FRE, since their audiences are overwhelmingly adult and therefore a chunky (if broad), and ideal crowd of potential customers.

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Eric Volkman has positions in TKO Group Holdings and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends TKO Group Holdings and Turning Point Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.