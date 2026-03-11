Why TSS Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Demand for TSS's high-performance computing services is rising quickly.

The tech stock's profit margins are improving as it scales its operations.

10 stocks we like better than Tss ›

Shares of TSS (NASDAQ: TSSI) rose on Wednesday after the data center services provider announced solid quarterly growth figures.

By the close of trading, TSS's stock price was up over 8%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered growth

TSS's revenue jumped 22% year over year to $60.9 million in the fourth quarter. The gains were fueled by a 79% rise in systems integration sales to $14.2 million and a 118% surge in facilities management revenue to $3.5 million.

Better still, TSS is growing more profitable as it scales its business. The company's gross profit climbed 57% to $11.3 million.

All told, TSS's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) soared 132% to $7.9 million.

"Our business, providing high-performance computing solutions to global leaders in the AI and cloud infrastructure ecosystem, is scaling profitably," CEO Darryll Dewan said. "As customer requirements evolve, we continue to invest in our systems, processes, and people to improve efficiency."

Management sees more AI-driven gains in the coming year

Looking ahead, TSS projects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $20 million to $22 million in 2026, up from $18.6 million in 2025.

"The market for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, as reflected in publicly disclosed forecasts of industry analysts and corporate reports," Dewan said. "Importantly, as AI chip functionality improves, the additional size, complexity, and cooling requirements of racks play to our strengths, capabilities, and capacities."

Should you buy stock in Tss right now?

Before you buy stock in Tss, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tss wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.