Why Trump Media Stock Is Soaring Today

Trump Media (NASDAQ: DJT) stock is seeing big gains Wednesday amid an increase in bullish sentiment across the market. The company's share price was up 10.3% as of 2:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite had climbed 3.1%.

On the heels of big gains yesterday, the stock market is moving higher again today following statements from President Donald Trump and other administration officials that suggest a desire to reach a trade deal with China. Trump Media's valuation is also moving higher in response to news about the company's plans to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through its Truth.Fi brand.

Trump Media stock surges as market rallies on trade hopes

The stock market has continued to be highly volatile this week. After Trump's call for immediate interest rate cuts and criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prompted a steep pullback Monday, the market has rebounded in response to some seemingly favorable macroeconomic news. Following an initial report yesterday that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expected a de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, subsequent comments from Trump and other officials seem to have confirmed that the administration wants to make a deal that would lower tariffs. A potential resolution to trade-related pressures has investors feeling bullish today, and Trump Media stock is gaining ground thanks to the momentum.

Is Trump Media's big pivot the right move?

In a press release published yesterday, Trump Media announced details about new ETFs that it will be launching through its Truth.Fi brand and a collaboration with Crypto.com and Charles Schwab. Trump Media has now signed a definitive agreement with Crypto.com to launch multiple ETFs that will include both digital assets and stocks.

The push into the financial products space represents a major pivot for Trump Media, which has mostly been focused on its Truth Social media platform and Truth+ streaming service up to this point. It's still far too early to tell whether the push into financial products will pay off. But given that the company generated just $3.6 million in sales last year, the venture at least provides a feasible new avenue for growth that could help energize performance.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2025 $85 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

