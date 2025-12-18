Why Trump Media Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Trump Media wants to usher in a new era of American-led energy abundance.

TAE Technologies could have the scientific expertise to help it do so.

10 stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group ›

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) surged on Thursday after the company announced a $6 billion merger with TAE Technologies.

By the close of trading, DJT's stock price was up more than 40%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Trump Media's cash could propel TAE Technologies' scientific advances

The union would combine Trump Media's substantial financial resources with TAE's advanced technology to create one of the world's first publicly traded fusion power companies.

Under the terms of the deal, TMTG will provide up to $300 million in cash to fund TAE's development projects. TAE brings more than 1,600 patents, an experienced scientific team, and respected CEO Michl Binderbauer, who will serve as co-CEO of the combined company along with Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes.

The potential for limitless energy

The merged enterprise plans to begin construction on the world's first utility-scale fusion plant with a projected 50 Megawatts of electrical power, subject to regulatory approval.

"We're excited to identify our first site and begin deploying this revolutionary technology that we expect to fundamentally transform America's energy supply," Binderbauer said in a press release.

Fusion power has the potential to produce clean, safe, and nearly limitless energy by replicating the atom-merging processes that fuel the Sun. Yet despite decades of scientific studies, the technology remains unproven.

Still, fusion proponents are optimistic that advances will continue to be made in the coming years.

"Fusion power will be the most dramatic energy breakthrough since the onset of commercial nuclear energy in the 1950s -- an innovation that will lower energy prices, boost supply, ensure America's A.I.-supremacy, revive our manufacturing base, and bolster national defense," Nunes said.

Should you buy stock in Trump Media & Technology Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Trump Media & Technology Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Trump Media & Technology Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,196!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,047,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2025.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.