Why TRON (TRX) Is Up 5% Today

Most of the cryptocurrency market is seeing small gains today, while TRX, the native token of the TRON blockchain, has gained 5% of its value. With many different types of cryptocurrencies seeing small gains, it’s a wonder that TRX is increasing in value by this sizable margin. What makes this coin so desirable while so many others are seeing only minor gains?

The TRON blockchain

One of the most popular places for building DApps, the TRON blockchain is part of a unique content-creation initiative that seeks to allow content creators to receive more of the rewards for their content by removing intermediaries like Facebook or Youtube. TRON allows creators to offer content and allows consumers to give digital currency like TRX directly to those creators in exchange for their content. With so many content creators experiencing more and more difficulties from intermediaries, such as Youtube’s notorious demonetization, a decentralized system of content creation and consumption could open up a brand new world for content creators on the blockchain.

TRON’s effects on media

With an ambitious project like TRON, many individuals stand to gain. With success for the TRON blockchain, comes much wealth for content creators, desirable content for consumers, and value for the TRX token and the TRON blockchain as a whole. By allowing creators to experience more of the rewards for their work, the cost of creating that content would go down, and consequently, the price to consume that content would drop too. If enough creators begin to use the TRON blockchain to publicize their creations, the world of media could change forever. We might find ourselves moving away from platforms like iTunes and toward blockchain hubs for music and videos instead. If this happens, TRX could be used to purchase your favorite songs, support your favorite creators, and more, causing the value of the coin to skyrocket.

The bottom line

TRX is rising, as more and more people look to the future of content creation within the blockchain. With TRON’s ability to allow creators to experience the rewards from their creations, this blockchain project could revolutionize the world of media as we know it. Should more popular content creators move to the TRON blockchain to promote their creations, the value of TRX could continue to rise, and perhaps become the cornerstone for the future of media enjoyment.

