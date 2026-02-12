Why TripAdvisor Stock Was Diving on Thursday

Key Points

It whiffed significantly on the bottom line in its fourth quarter.

It also narrowly missed on revenue.

Travel and tourism are hot activities these days, but you wouldn't know that from the drubbing TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) stock was taking on Thursday. A lackluster earnings report led investors to aggressively sell off the travel portal operator's shares; as of mid-session trading, they were down by almost 15%.

A trip-and-fall quarter

TripAdvisor published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results well before market open that day. For the quarter, the company's revenue was essentially flat year-over-year at $411 million. Net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) swooned by 12% to $5 million, or $0.04 per share.

With that, TripAdvisor recorded a double miss on the average analyst estimates. The pundit consensus for revenue was slightly higher, at $412.3 million, while that for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income was $0.17 per share.

During the quarter, TripAdvisor saw a significant increase in its experiences offerings, which allow travelers to sign up for unique activities at their destination. However, this was offset by a decline in TripAdvisor's legacy businesses' take. Profitability was affected by relatively higher spend on bolstering the experiences segment.

Other growth engines needed?

Investors are clearly unconvinced that the experiences business can move the needle for TripAdvisor, and I can't say I blame them.

Firstly, the company isn't the only travel operator offering such products, and even with the decline of the legacy business, it doesn't seem experiences will be a powerful source of growth. I don't see a compelling reason to own this stock just now.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tripadvisor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

