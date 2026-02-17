Why Trilogy Metals Stock Tanked by Almost 12% Today

Key Points

Investors were not pleased to hear the metals specialist's latest news.

It reported selected 2025 results that were notably worse, in some cases, than the previous year's fundamentals.

An uninspiring earnings report sent Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT: TMQ) stock to the investor doghouse on Tuesday. The Canada-based company's financials for fiscal 2025 looked particularly weak compared with 2024, despite an investment from the U.S. federal government. As a result, the metal company's American-listed shares suffered a nearly 13% sell-off that trading session.

A flood of red ink

Trilogy, a mineral exploration and development company that extracts materials such as copper, gold, and silver, published those results well before market open. Nearly all of the selected line items it detailed represented a lack of improvement over those of the previous year.

Leading the way was the company's net loss, which ballooned to $42.4 million from the year-ago deficit of under $8.6 million. At the same time, its general and administrative costs grew over that one-year stretch, to $1.3 million from 2024's 1.2 million. Trilogy did not provide a top-line figure.

Late in the fiscal year, the company signed a binding letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Defense. Under its terms, the Department will invest roughly $17.8 billion for slightly over 8.2 million units of the company, working out to a price of $2.17 per unit.

Management put a positive spin on this, quoting CEO Tony Giardini as saying, "We significantly strengthened our financial position while deepening alignment with key U.S. federal and state stakeholders focused on securing domestic supplies of critical minerals."

Bargain territory

I wouldn't be ready to give up on Trilogy stock just yet, despite the not-very-attractive 2025 numbers. The company still has a very promising pair of plays in its Arctic and Bornite projects, and its involvement with the U.S. government gives it a better-than-average chance to succeed. I'd consider the stock something of a bargain on the sell-off, then.

