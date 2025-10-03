Why TreeHouse Foods Stock Is Soaring This Week

Key Points Private equity firm Investindustrial acquired a large portion of TreeHouse Foods' meal preparation business in 2022.

Now it may be coming back for seconds, with rumors circulating that it will offer $3 billion for the company.

10 stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods ›

Shares of leading private-label snacking and beverages manufacturer TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) rose 31% this week as of 2 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Octus, a global financial intelligence firm, learned that private equity firm Investindustrial was working on trying to acquire the beleaguered packaged foods company for $3 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This news sent shares rocketing higher, following the stock's decline from $40 to just $15 over the last year.

Where there's smoke, there's fire?

While these types of M&A (mergers and acquisitions) updates are often speculative at best, there may be reason to believe in this potential bid.

In 2022, Investindustrial purchased a large portion of TreeHouse Foods' meal preparation business for $950 million. So there is a history between the two.

One possible scenario could be that Investindustrial saw success from its previous deal and is coming back for seconds with TreeHouse's stock cratering.

Now trading with an EV-to-EBITDA (enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 8, TreeHouse is quite reasonably valued, even with its minimal growth rates.

Furthermore, the company is home to a portfolio of steady private label categories, such as baked snacks, tea and coffee, broth, hot cereal, powdered beverages, refrigerated dough, and pickles.

As private-label brands continue to grow market share in the consumer-packaged goods category -- and remain popular among Gen Z and millennial shoppers -- a well-priced buyout could make a lot of sense for InvestIndustrial.

For investors currently holding the stock, I would leave the arbitrage opportunity to the traders and move on from the debt-heavy, low-growth business. Its valuation is appealing, but it might be better off left to private equity to turn around.

Should you invest $1,000 in TreeHouse Foods right now?

Before you buy stock in TreeHouse Foods, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TreeHouse Foods wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $626,942!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,870!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.