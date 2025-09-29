Why Treehouse Foods Stock Popped Today

Key Points According to one media outlet, a private-equity firm is preparing a $3 billion offer for Treehouse Foods.

Treehouse Foods has not made any announcement acknowledging an offer.

The company looks like an attractive target for a buyout firm.

10 stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods ›

Shares of Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS), a manufacturer of private-label snacks and beverages, jumped on news that private equity firm Investindustrial was preparing an offer for the company.

As of 2:39 p.m. ET, the stock was up 17% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Is Treehouse Foods getting bought?

According to credit intelligence company Octus, formerly known as Reorg, Investindustrial is putting together a $3 billion bid to take the company public.

Activist investor Jana Partners has held a stake in the company since 2021 and has advocated for a sale in the past, though it's unclear if it played a role here.

Treehouse has not released any information indicating that it's received an offer, so it seems Investindustrial is still working on its proposal.

As of afternoon trading, Treehouse had a market cap of $963 million, giving it an enterprise value of about $2.6 billion. The $3 billion offer likely reflects the enterprise value of the company, which includes debt.

What's next for Treehouse Foods

Treehouse Foods stock is likely to be volatile over the coming days and weeks as investors wait for some clarity around the potential offer.

No other news source has confirmed that Investindustrial is interested in making an offer for Treehouse, though the snack food specialist does make sense as a private-equity buyout target. It's the kind of business that has stable demand and a product line that isn't going to go away. It's also cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 10, even after today's gains.

It's unclear what will happen with the potential buyout offer, but investors should expect more movement from the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in TreeHouse Foods right now?

Before you buy stock in TreeHouse Foods, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TreeHouse Foods wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.