Why TradeSmith GPT Is Rewriting the Rules of Trading

In the spring of 1901, a group of Greek divers stumbled upon a Roman-era shipwreck off the island of Antikythera.

They weren’t searching for treasure. They were looking for sea sponges – the kind that grow on quiet reefs and were sold for a few drachmas back on shore.

But they found something entirely unexpected at the bottom of the Aegean Sea.

At first glance, it did not look like much – just a lump of corroded metal and wood, encrusted in coral and calcified from thousands of years beneath the sea. But when scientists used modern imaging technology to investigate what was inside, they found it housed a network of gears – some with teeth finer than those in a modern wristwatch – stacked and intermeshed with breathtaking precision.

They called it the Antikythera Mechanism. And it’s the oldest-known analog computer in the world, now on display at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens.

The Antikythera Mechanism in National Archaeological Museum, Athens (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Antikythera Mechanism is older than the Colosseum and older than the Christian Gospels. Yet it could predict lunar and solar eclipses, track the movements of planets, and even display the dates of the ancient Olympic Games.

More than 2,000 years later, we’re still building machines to predict the future. But instead of gears, they run on code.

And they don’t just track planets anymore. Thanks to a branch of artificial intelligence known as machine learning, these systems can now forecast the movement of stocks.

In 2022, hedge fund Citadel used AI to rake in $16 billion – the largest annual profit ever recorded by a hedge fund. And here’s the kicker: This haul was mostly thanks to computer-based trading.

But thanks to the biggest breakthrough so far in our 20-year history at TradeSmith, everyday investors like you can now also tap into the power of AI-assisted trading.

It not only tells you the best time to profit from a trade. It can also show you the optimal type of trade to execute… with backtested gains as high as 776% in just 17 days.

Let me show you how.

Look at What AI Systems Have Achieved So Far

Artificial intelligence is relatively new to the scene. And I know there are still folks who doubt its power.

I get that.

But think about what AI systems have been able to achieve so far. They have…

Decoded a 2,000-year-old scroll buried in volcanic ash . Using machine learning and X-ray scanning, researchers trained an AI to “read” carbonized papyrus scrolls destroyed in the volcanic eruption that buried Pompeii. Human eyes couldn’t read them, but AI saw patterns in the ink invisible to us. Ancient text, resurrected from ash.

. Using machine learning and X-ray scanning, researchers trained an AI to “read” carbonized papyrus scrolls destroyed in the volcanic eruption that buried Pompeii. Human eyes couldn’t read them, but AI saw patterns in the ink invisible to us. Ancient text, resurrected from ash. Discovered a brand-new antibiotic .In 2020, researchers at MIT used an AI system to scan more than 100 million chemical compounds – and they found a new, highly effective antibiotic called Halicin. It works on drug-resistant bacteria.

.In 2020, researchers at MIT used an AI system to scan more than 100 million chemical compounds – and they found a new, highly effective antibiotic called Halicin. It works on drug-resistant bacteria. Piloted fighter jets and won dogfights against human pilots . In a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) test, an AI-powered fighter jet pilot beat an experienced U.S. Air Force pilot 5-0 in simulated dogfights. AI can now outmaneuver a human in life-or-death tactical decisions – with zero delay, no fatigue, and perfect memory.

. In a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) test, an AI-powered fighter jet pilot beat an experienced U.S. Air Force pilot 5-0 in simulated dogfights. AI can now outmaneuver a human in life-or-death tactical decisions – with zero delay, no fatigue, and perfect memory. Transformed cancer detection . AI systems can now spot early-stage cancers (like breast or lung cancer) with greater accuracy than expert radiologists, finding subtle patterns in scans and biopsies that human eyes often miss. In some trials, it reduces false positives and saves lives.

. AI systems can now spot early-stage cancers (like breast or lung cancer) with greater accuracy than expert radiologists, finding subtle patterns in scans and biopsies that human eyes often miss. In some trials, it reduces false positives and saves lives. Predicted extreme weather better than government forecasters.A Google DeepMind model recently beat the U.S. National Weather Service in short-term storm forecasting. It can predict rainfall and dangerous weather hours in advance with unprecedented precision – a game-changer for everything from farming to hurricane evacuations.

All of this reads like science fiction. But it’s happening right now in the real world.

And as I mentioned up top, AI is also transforming the way we invest and trade.

An Extraordinary Moment for Investors

About 70% of daily trading volume on U.S. stock markets — including the NYSE — is executed via algorithmic (automated) trading.

That means when you buy or sell a stock, it’s likely that it’s not a human trader on the other end of the trade. It’s an algorithm.

Now, quant hedge funds are beginning to rely on the latest AI chips, like Nvidia’s popular GPUs, to test some of their most advanced models.

But I’m here to tell you that it’s not just elite Wall Street funds who get to harness the power of AI to boost their profits. Thanks to the breakthrough we’ve made at TradeSmith, everyday investors like you can, too.

As a software engineer with a degree in computer science, I know that it takes an insane amount of research, calculation, computer processing power, trial and error – not to mention grit – to create a system that can get damn close to true foresight.

But at TradeSmith, we’ve done it.

As we’ve shown in our extensive backtesting, it’s now possible to see four years, eight years, even nine years of stock market gains in a matter of weeks using this AI-powered tool.

We’re calling it TradeSmithGPT.

Now, that doesn’t mean TradeSmithGPT will get 100% of its calls right. There will be hits and misses.

But by harnessing its power, you’re significantly stacking the odds in your favor.

Here’s an example I showed folks during the live demo of TradeSmithGPT. It’s a trade our system flagged on October 3, 2024…

That’s when this AI identified a 19-day profit window opening for the popular music streaming platform stock, Spotify.

Not only that, it identified the type of trade that would be best to execute in this window – which created a trade opportunity for a gain of 153% in just a few weeks.

That doesn’t mean that SPOT’s stock soared 153%, of course. But it means that with this AI edge and placing a specific trade, you could have seen this triple-digit gain in less than three weeks.

Or let’s go a few months back to July 17…

Our system identified video conferencing stock RingCentral’s “profit window” as nine days…

And the trade it recommended to capitalize on this profit window, brought home gains of 102%.

Same logic applies here as it did to the SPOT trade. While RingCentral stock itself didn’t climb to skyscraper heights, the specific type of trade that TradeSmithGPT identified could have helped you grab a quick 100+% gain in mere days.

Keith Kaplan

CEO, TradeSmith

