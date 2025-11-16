Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Key Points

Tower Semiconductor beat sales and earnings expectations for the third quarter.

The company's fourth-quarter sales guidance suggests a substantial acceleration for growth.

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Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock surged in this week's trading thanks to a better-than-expected quarterly report. The analog chip company's share price gained 18.1% over the stretch.

Despite bearish momentum for chip stocks and a 0.5% decline for the Nasdaq Composite over the last week, Tower Semiconductor stock managed to rally. With its recent pop, the company's share price is now up 93% across 2025's trading.

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Tower Semiconductor soared thanks to Q3 beats

Tower Semiconductor published its Q3 results after the market closed last Monday and served up results that exceeded Wall Street's targets. The business's earnings per share of $0.47 in the quarter beat the average analyst estimate by $0.02, and sales of $396 million topped the target forecast by $1 million.

Revenue in the quarter was up 7% year over year, and gross profit improved to $93 million -- up from $80 million in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, operating cash flow came in at $139 million -- good for a margin of 31.6%.

What's next for Tower Semiconductor?

For the fourth quarter, Tower Semiconductor's midpoint guidance calls for sales of $440 million. Hitting that target would mean posting annual growth of 14% and sequential quarterly growth of 11%.

Tower's growth cycle has historically been subject to cyclical trends, and guidance for accelerating growth in the current quarter is an encouraging sign. The company is now seeing growth across all of its core product segments -- power management, image sensors, and 65nm RF mobile. Even better for investors, Tower is seeing rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.