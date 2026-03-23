Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Tower Semiconductor recently unveiled a technological solution aimed at the artificial intelligence data center industry.

Although it's not the only outfit with this caliber of connectivity tech, it is one of the few.

Interested investors should recognize that much of this developmental work was already factored into the stock’s price, setting the stage for a news-driven, pre-pullback peak.

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With nothing more than a passing glance, it would be easy to assume shares of small-but-scrappy semiconductor company Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) are up today simply because the broad market is back in bullish mode following last week's stumble. And to be fair, that shift is playing a role in Monday's reversal of last week's pullback.

There's more quietly at work here than a mood shift though. Although most ordinary investors won't fully understand it, this technology company, along with developmental partner Coherent (NYSE: COHR), recently unveiled a technological breakthrough that could significantly step up the performance of artificial intelligence data centers.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

An important technological leap for AI data centers

In simplest terms, Tower Semiconductor and Coherent have figured out a way to speed up connections between the thousands of computing processors operating at any given time within any and all data centers. Rather than using an electrical signal delivered by wire or silicon, light sent through a fiber-optic cable can do the same job at a much faster rate.

Although it wasn't officially announced by a press release until this morning, this new tech was actually unveiled at this year's Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition late last week. At the event, using a laser manufactured by telecom-technology company Coherent, a Tower Semiconductor-made silicon modulator built using a production-ready silicon photonics process demonstrated data transmission speeds of up to 420 gigabits per second.

For perspective, most residential/consumer fiber-optic internet connections are topping out at around 1 gigabit per second (although some are capable of measurably faster speeds).

If this tech can be successfully commercialized -- and there's no reason to think it won't be -- Tower Semiconductor will be joining a small handful of names including Broadcom, Lumentum, and Ciena that are or will be capable of supplying the AI data center industry with networking solutions able to operate at such speeds.

The market is responding to the news and that prospect too, sending TSEM shares up as much as 11% early Monday before sliding back to a still-impressive gain of 5.2% as of 12:39 p.m. ET.

Right stock, wrong time

Investors' knee-jerk bullish response makes enough superficial sense. The question is, can it last?

This is a scenario where investors should take a step back and look at where a stock was (and how it got there) before today. In this light, TSEM's 480% gain from last April's low and its 56% gain just since early this month doesn't seem to leave much more upside ahead. Today, in fact, could mark a major peak for the rally. Interested investors will want to hold out for a healthy dip before diving in.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena, Coherent, and Lumentum. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.