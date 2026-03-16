Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Tower Semiconductor and Oriole Networks are joining forces to accelerate AI workloads.

The AI networking market could top $80 billion by the end of the decade.

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Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) climbed on Monday after the manufacturer of analog integrated circuits announced a partnership with photonic networking upstart Oriole Networks.

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An intriguing collaboration

Tower and Oriole will work together to develop ultra-low latency networking for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Tower's advanced silicon photonics platform is designed to work well with high-speed optical interconnects, which use light rather than electrical signals to transmit data.

Oriole's networking technology helps to accelerate machine learning workloads. Its Photonic Routing Infrastructure for Scalable Models (PRISM) uses light to enable nanosecond-level optical circuit switching for AI tasks, while also reducing power consumption and cooling requirements.

"We are excited to expand our silicon photonics applications beyond traditional data center transceivers and into the network fabric itself," Tower executive Ed Preisler said. "Our joint work with Oriole is a key step toward bringing AI back-end networking to market that can scale clusters and break through today's latency wall."

Surging demand for high-speed networking

As AI systems grow more complex, they not only require larger arrangements of more powerful processors but also better networking solutions that connect them. If Tower and Oriole can provide tools that can alleviate network bottlenecks and make it easier to achieve peak computing performance, they will likely enjoy booming demand for their tech.

Tower highlighted industry reports that peg AI networking as an over $80 billion market by 2030.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.