Why Torrid Holdings Stock Finished Higher Today

Shares of Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) climbed today after the plus-sized women's apparel brand posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report.

The stock finished up 9% on the news.

Torrid impresses the market

Like other apparel retailers, Torrid is struggling with a challenging consumer environment, but the company scaled back on markdowns to lift profits in the quarter.

Comparable sales were down 0.8%, though the company said full-price comparable sales were up 6.4%, showing it successfully scaled back on inventory to drive higher prices.

Overall revenue fell 1.6% to $284.6 million, which missed estimates at $285.4 million.

However, the company cut inventory levels by 19%, which led to a 323-basis-point improvement in gross margin to 38.7%. Torrid also benefited from lower product costs due to renegotiations with vendors.

On the bottom line, the company reported earnings per share of $0.08, up from $0.06, which matched estimates.

CEO Lisa Harper said, "We believe we are at an inflection point in the business and are well-positioned to build on the success we have seen in the first half of the year." She also said the company expected to return to low-single-digit positive comparable sales in the second half of the year.

What's next for Torrid?

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue of $280 million-$285 million in the third quarter, which is below the consensus at $290.6 million.

For the full year, it also lowered its revenue forecast from $1.135 billion-$1.155 billion to $1.135 billion-$1.145 billion, which compared to the average estimate at $1.15 billion.

Despite the underwhelming revenue guidance, investors seem encouraged by the improving margin performance. Torrid now trades at 7 times expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) this year, meaning the stock looks like a value play if it can return to steady growth on the top line.

Should you invest $1,000 in Torrid right now?

Before you buy stock in Torrid, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Torrid wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,779!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.