Why TopBuild Stock Soared More Than 19% Higher Today

Key Points

The buyer is a peer company looking to bulk up substantially.

This acqusition could make it quite a player in its niche.

10 stocks we like better than TopBuild ›

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) has been sold in a big-ticket deal, and on that news, investors eagerly piled into the building products company on Monday. By the time the dust cleared, TopBuild's stock had risen in excess of 19% in the opening trading session of the week.

A $17 billion wakeup call

On Sunday, TopBuild and fellow building products specialist QXO (NYSE: QXO) announced they had signed a definitive agreement on the acquisition. Under its terms, QXO is to purchase TopBuild in a roughly $17 billion buyout. According to the two companies, the deal values TopBuild at $505 per share, a nearly 20% premium to the stock's 60-day weighted average price.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

TopBuild investors will have the option to receive their payment in cash or 20.2 shares of QXO common stock for each TopBuild share they hold.

The deal is part of QXO's strategy to expand its presence in the construction products segment. The companies quoted TopBuild CEO Robert Buck as saying that the acquisition will "combine our leadership in insulation installation and specialty distribution with QXO's scale, technology, and procurement capabilities."

The boards of directors of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in this year's calendar third quarter. It is now subject to approval by the shareholders of QXO and TopBuild.

Vaulting ambitions

As with most acquisitions priced at a double-digit premium, the QXO/TopBuild deal probably won't meet much resistance from investors in the latter company.

So, assuming it goes smoothly from QXO's end, it's likely to be completed in the near future. And that's the rub -- existing investors and those who jumped in quickly enough on the news will benefit, but that play is over now. Regardless, it now makes the fattening QXO a growing force to watch in its niche.

Should you buy stock in TopBuild right now?

Before you buy stock in TopBuild, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TopBuild wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QXO and TopBuild. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.