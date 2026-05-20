Why TJX Companies Stock Surged Today

Key Points

TJX beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for fiscal Q1.

TJX posted strong momentum for same-store-sales growth last quarter.

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TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock posted big gains in Wednesday's trading. Its share price gained 5.7% in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index rose 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5%.

Before the market opened this morning, TJX published results for the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year -- a period that ended May 2. The company posted sales and earnings that beat the average Wall Street analyst estimates, and investors bid the stock up following the strong report.

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TJX rises on strong fiscal Q1 numbers

With its Q1 report, TXJ served up another strong period of quarterly results. The company's earnings per share of $1.19 and revenue of roughly $14.3 billion came in significantly better than the average Wall Street analyst estimate. The company's earnings per share topped the average analyst forecast by roughly $0.19 per share, and the business delivered sales that came in $310 million above the average analyst forecast. TJX's sales growth came in above 9% year over year and far exceeded the average Wall Street forecast.

What's next for TJX?

TJX's fiscal Q1 revenue performance came in far stronger than anticipated, and the company benefited from strong same-store sales growth and the opening of new locations. On the other hand, the company's guidance for consolidated comparable sales outlook to increase between 3% and 4% on an annual basis suggests some deceleration as the year progresses. Based on strong gains for the stock today, investors may be betting that TJX is taking a conservative approach to forward guidance.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.