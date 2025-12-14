Why Tilray Stock Soared This Week

Key Points

President Trump is reportedly considering an executive order on marijuana reclassification.

The order could come as early as Monday.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands ›

Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 65% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are hopeful that the Trump administration will move to lessen costly regulations on the beleaguered cannabis industry.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A highly anticipated executive order

President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating a reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, according to The Washington Post. A decision could come as soon as Monday, Dec. 15.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) defines Schedule I drugs as "drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse." Examples include ecstasy and heroin. Schedule III drugs, in contrast, have "moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence." Examples include Tylenol with codeine and testosterone.

Fewer regulations might mean more profits for pot producers

A rescheduling of marijuana could make it easier for cannabis companies to access banking and other traditional financial services. It could also allow marijuana producers to claim federal tax deductions for a host of conventional business expenses that they currently cannot deduct. All of which would likely help boost after-tax profits for Tilray and other cannabis suppliers.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Tilray Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tilray Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.