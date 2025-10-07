Why Tilray Stock Leaped 8% Higher on Tuesday

Key Points

No less than three U.S. Republican senators expressed support for marijuana law reform in a set of recent interviews.

President Trump is currently mulling a significant change in the legal designation of the drug.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands ›

The slow-walk process that is potential de facto marijuana legalization in this country seemed to take a little step forward on Tuesday. This positively affected certain cannabis stocks based in both the U.S. and Canada, notably Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), which rose more than 8% in price that day.

Cautiously supportive

Industry news site MarijuanaMoment.com reported that it had conducted a series of interviews with Republican senators last week. Somewhat unexpectedly for members of a party that has traditionally been more resistant to pot law reform, several of them said that essentially decriminalizing the drug would be a positive move.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

MarijuanaMoment.com interviewed Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota for the article.

Murkowski said of the proposed shifting of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) -- which would basically make it legal -- that "it's totally a game changer."

Cramer, when discussing President Trump's current contemplation of the shift, said that he was "open-minded to some of it."

He added a caveat, though, stating, "I want to be incremental. I want to recognize states are changing the rules already, and we should probably pay some attention to that."

Broad reform still needed

The current, highly challenged status of the marijuana industry is because legalization is currently in a haphazard, patchwork state across this country. Opinion polls regularly find that the U.S. public is behind reform measures such as the rescheduling; slowly but (perhaps) surely, influential politicians are getting on board, too.

Investors in Tilray and its peers are clearly happy with this momentum.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Tilray Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tilray Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $627,363!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,335!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,061% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.