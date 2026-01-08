Why Tilray Brands Stock Is Rising in After-Hours Trading

Key Points

Tilray reported Q2 2026 financial results after the bell today.

The company reported improvements at the top and bottom of the income statement compared to the same period last year.

Featuring a net cash position, Tilray is not suffering from weak financial health.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands ›

After logging a 1.6% gain during regular trading hours today, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is racing higher in after-hours trading. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the bell rang, and investors are riding high on the company's report.

As of 6:17 p.m., shares of the medical cannabis stock are up 6.9% from their closing price of $9.13 during today's regular market session.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company's record quarter has investors feeling good

Growing sales 3% year-over-year, Tilray reported $218 million in revenue for Q2 2026, a company record. Analysts had anticipated Tilray reporting $211.15 million on the top line.

Investors are also celebrating the company's progress toward profitability. In Q2 2026, Tilray reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of negative $0.41 -- a slimmer loss than the diluted EPS of negative $0.99 that it incurred during the same period last year.

The company also reported improvements in its cash flow statement. In Q2 2026, Tilray reported a negative operating cash flow of $8.5 million compared to the negative $40.7 million in cash from operating activities that it reported in Q2 2024.

A strong quarter suggests a green light for Tilray stock

From its strong year-over-year revenue growth to a slimmer net loss to a smaller operating cash outflow, there are several signs indicating that Tilray performed well in Q2 2026. While the company is still unprofitable, its strong balance sheet, which features a net cash position of $27.4 million, provides some reassurance that the company's not suffering from poor financial health. For investors interested in growing their cannabis exposure, Tilray stock is definitely worth a closer look right now.

Should you buy stock in Tilray Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Tilray Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tilray Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $489,300!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,283!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.