Why Is the TikTok Sale Taking So Long?

For the 170 million Americans who use TikTok, the saga over the app's future feels like a story on loop. President Donald Trump has once again extended the deadline for its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations, this time for another 90 days. The move staves off a potential US ban for the third time this year, but it also prolongs the uncertainty surrounding one of the world's most popular social media platforms. With a complex mix of national security concerns, high-stakes international politics, and a scramble among billionaires for ownership, the question remains: why is this deal so difficult to close?

How did we get here?

The current standoff has its roots in a law passed by a bipartisan Congress during the previous Biden administration. US lawmakers have long voiced concerns that TikTok poses a national security risk, arguing its China-based parent company could be compelled by the Chinese government to hand over American user data or manipulate the app's powerful recommendation algorithm for political purposes. The law gave ByteDance a choice: find a suitable American buyer or face a ban in the US.

After the initial January 19 deadline passed without a deal, the app briefly went dark in the US. However, upon taking office, President Trump—who had reversed his earlier stance on banning the app—extended the deadline by 75 days to April 5, stating a desire to “keep TikTok remain alive.” He extended it again in April and has now done so for a third time, signaling his administration's preference for a sale over a shutdown.

Who wants to buy TikTok?

The immense value of TikTok has attracted a diverse and powerful group of potential buyers. The platform is a cultural force and a commercial giant; data from mid-2025 shows it is the third-largest channel for advertising traffic, trailing only Meta and Google. This makes its US operations a highly coveted prize.

The list of suitors is long and varied. Tech giant Oracle, which already serves as TikTok’s US technology partner, has been reported as a top contender. Other interested parties include a consortium led by billionaire Frank McCourt and 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary, which Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has also joined. At various times, names like Microsoft, Amazon, Blackstone, and even social media influencer Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) have been floated as part of potential bidding groups.

What are the sticking points?

Finalizing a deal of this magnitude is complicated by more than just price. A key requirement of the US law is a “qualified divestiture,” meaning ByteDance can retain no more than 20% of the new US entity and must have no operational coordination, particularly concerning the algorithm. Separating this core piece of technology is a technically and politically challenging task.

The biggest hurdle, however, appears to be geopolitics. Any sale requires approval from the Chinese government, which has been reluctant to greenlight the forced divestiture of a prized national tech champion. This has created a complex negotiation, with the Trump administration reportedly attempting to use trade policy as a bargaining chip. According to reports back in April, a potential deal nearly fell apart after Trump announced sweeping tariffs on China. The President has since publicly suggested he might offer relief from those tariffs in exchange for China's approval of a TikTok sale, turning the acquisition into a high-stakes piece of a much larger US-China trade negotiation.

What happens now?

With a new 90-day extension, the clock is reset once again. The Trump administration has stated it will use the time to ensure a deal is closed that protects American user data. Vice President JD Vance, who is helping to oversee the process, has previously expressed confidence that an agreement can be reached. For now, TikTok remains online, and its rivals like Meta's Instagram Reels and Google's YouTube Shorts must continue to wait and see if they will get a chance to absorb its massive user base. The repeated delays underscore the administration's clear preference for a deal over a ban, but also highlight the immense diplomatic and commercial complexities that have so far kept it just out of reach.

