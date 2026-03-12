Why TIC Solutions Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

TIC missed Q4 earnings badly, reporting a loss when analysts expected a profit.

On the plus side, TIC forecast near-50% revenue growth in 2026.

TIC Solutions (NYSE: TIC) stock tumbled 18.8% through 10:45 a.m. ET Thursday after missing badly on Q4 earnings this morning.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast the engineering and inspections company would earn $0.09 per share on sales of $521.6 million. Instead, TIC lost $0.25 per share, and sales came up short at $508.3 million.

TIC numbers

TIC acquired and replaced its predecessor company, ASP Acuren Holdings, on July 30, 2024, and acquired NV5 on Aug. 4, 2025. As management pointed out, these acquisitions "materially affected year-over-year comparability of our financial results for the periods presented" -- in other words, it's hard to get a good apples-to-apples comparison between TIC today and TIC before.

Still, here's how the numbers do look today. For all of fiscal 2025, the company notched $1.5 billion in revenue. Total losses for the year were $87.1 million.

Is TIC stock a buy?

TIC is a company in transition, and it's hard for investors to get a handle on a moving target like this. Still, some aspects are promising. Compared to 2025 results, TIC is forecasting nearly 50% revenue growth to somewhere between $2.15 billion and $2.25 billion in 2026. Management didn't provide GAAP guidance but said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be positive -- at least $330 million.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence anticipate TIC will turn GAAP-profitable this year, earning $0.03 per share. With TIC stock costing more than $7 per share currently, though, that seems expensive to me.

I'd say TIC stock is not a buy and might even be a sell.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tic Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

