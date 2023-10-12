News & Insights

Personal Finance

Why This Is the Perfect Time for Annuities

October 12, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Why This Is the Perfect Time for Annuities

Financial advisors have so many considerations as they guide their clients into a secure retirement. Increasingly, ‘longevity risk’ is an essential factor since people are living longer lives. Obviously this is a positive, but it does mean that plans need to be appropriately adjusted.

 

Kelli Hueler, the CEO and founder of Hueler Cos., believes that annuities can often be an effective solution to bridge the gap. She is an advocate for lifetime annuity products and believes the current marketplace is the best it's been in decades. 

 

For some time, there had been a bias against annuities from investors and advisors, but this thinking is being challenged especially as we are in a new economic regime of high interest rates and stubbornly elevated levels of inflation. Therefore, the same strategies that worked from 1980 to 2020 when rates were constantly drifting lower, may no longer work. 

 

In addition to longevity risk, the dearth of pensions is another reason that the demand for annuities should continue to rise. And, possibly the most important factor is that due to high rates, annuities are actually paying out meaningful income streams to owners. While there are many downsides to the current economic environment, one silver lining is that annuities are offering a low-risk, robust value proposition. 

Finsum: There are many downsides to the current economic environment, yet one silver lining is that annuities are once again offering healthy income streams to owners.

 

  • advisors
  • income
  • annuities

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.