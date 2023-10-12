Why This Is the Perfect Time for Annuities

Financial advisors have so many considerations as they guide their clients into a secure retirement. Increasingly, ‘longevity risk’ is an essential factor since people are living longer lives. Obviously this is a positive, but it does mean that plans need to be appropriately adjusted.

Kelli Hueler, the CEO and founder of Hueler Cos., believes that annuities can often be an effective solution to bridge the gap. She is an advocate for lifetime annuity products and believes the current marketplace is the best it's been in decades.

For some time, there had been a bias against annuities from investors and advisors, but this thinking is being challenged especially as we are in a new economic regime of high interest rates and stubbornly elevated levels of inflation. Therefore, the same strategies that worked from 1980 to 2020 when rates were constantly drifting lower, may no longer work.

In addition to longevity risk, the dearth of pensions is another reason that the demand for annuities should continue to rise. And, possibly the most important factor is that due to high rates, annuities are actually paying out meaningful income streams to owners. While there are many downsides to the current economic environment, one silver lining is that annuities are offering a low-risk, robust value proposition.

Finsum: There are many downsides to the current economic environment, yet one silver lining is that annuities are once again offering healthy income streams to owners.

