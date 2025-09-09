Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts

One of the main drivers of the business cycle (and therefore some stocks) is the direction of credit and liquidity. In this sense, these two areas of the United States economy are driven mainly by where interest rates are. They are set to go next, so today’s setup for the Federal Reserve is one of the most important in this current cycle, as it is already creating very high expectations among investors.

With this in mind, investors can start examining the first areas of any economy that benefit from lower interest rates before most others, and that is the financial sector. Banking stocks, from the regional smaller ones up to the big investment banks, could see a decent earnings per share (EPS) expansion in the coming months and quarters, driven by this potential lower interest rate environment.

That is why creating a watchlist of the best names to soar in this current setup is crucial for investors and their portfolios. Incorporating names like J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) into this watchlist can be a lucrative endeavor in the near future for those savvy enough to position themselves ahead of the next wave.

J.P. Morgan Chase: The Safer Way to Play This Chapter

There are two types of banks: commercial banks and investment banks. Both are exposed to the underlying interest rate cycle, albeit in different ways. Commercial banks are now poised to profit from the surge in demand for credit lines and other lending products from American consumers, reflecting their commercial nature.

The other side, the investment banking side, benefits from the underlying business activity that is accommodated by lower lending costs, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and events like initial public offerings (IPOs). When it comes to J.P. Morgan Chase, investors can expose their capital to both of these areas.

This current expectation could explain why the stock has delivered a 23% run on a year-to-date basis, and is now trading at 96% of its 52-week high, commanding even more upside as institutional players like Corient Private Wealth boosted their holdings by 1.2% as of August 2025, bringing their net position to a high of $983.5 million today.

Citigroup’s Footprint Creates a Great Hedge

Since Citigroup falls into the same category as J.P. Morgan Chase, which operates in both the commercial and investment banking sectors, investors need to focus on one of the unique setups found in Citigroup. That unique standpoint comes from the bank’s footprint outside the United States.

The implications for currency markets in this rate cut scenario are that the dollar may weaken further, creating a tailwind in overseas economies. This could lead to a new growth trajectory for Citigroup, as it can begin to roll out more products in response to the new economic activity.

Therefore, if this economic activity takes a bit longer to be realized in the United States, investors can hedge their exposure by also investing in Citigroup’s exposure to other markets.

This favorable setup may explain why some Wall Street analysts recently decided to boost their ratings for Citigroup, surpassing the Moderate Buy consensus and $96.9 target.

One of these analysts was Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer, who now rates Citigroup as an Outperform, accompanied by a $124 per share valuation. This implies a new 52-week high and 30% additional upside potential for investors to enjoy in the coming months.

For Risk Takers: Goldman Sachs Takes the Lead

Goldman Sachs differs from the other names in this list due to its heavy exposure to the investment banking business, which can be more cyclical and uncertain, despite the prospect of a lower interest rate environment. However, there are some reasons this name could keep outperforming in the future.

One reason is that this rate cut could increase market volatility, creating a potential windfall for the bank’s trading department. The other is that lower interest rates make it easier for M&A activity to take place, and considering that most of the S&P 500 is trading significantly below 52-week highs, chances are these deals will be taken advantage of.

Over the past month, some bearish traders have woken up to this fact in Goldman Sachs stock, as 4% of the bank’s short interest has declined, signaling an initial sign of bearish capitulation to investors. Historically, everyone knows that investment banks like Goldman tend to outperform significantly; hence, there is no reason to remain short.

