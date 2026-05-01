Why These 3 Red Hot Tech Stocks Keep Climbing

Several stocks have seen increased interest as of late, including Micron MU, Alphabet GOOGL, and SanDisk SNDK. Given the recent spike in interest, let’s take a closer look at how each presently stacks up and what’s been driving the positivity behind each.

SanDisk Maintains Momentum

SanDisk shares have been melting higher in 2026 as its critical role in AI infrastructure becomes increasingly recognized. AI is driving a huge surge in storage demand, which is where SanDisk comes in. NAND prices are rising rapidly, with AI data centers, cloud providers, and edge devices all needing more high-speed storage.

The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions soaring across the board. The growth outlook for the company remains stellar, driven by the favorable demand environment. The current Zacks Consensus Sales estimate of $16.5 billion for its current fiscal year reflects a 120% climb from the year-ago period. Earnings growth is also forecasted to be outsized, expected to grow 1500% in its current fiscal year and an additional 170% in FY27.



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Micron’s Bright Outlook

Micron is a world leader in memory and storage solutions, specifically concerning the DRAM market. Tight memory supply and the red-hot demand environment suggest continued momentum for some time to come, with the company regularly posting record-breaking results over recent periods.

The company also continues to sport a bullish Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions soaring across the board. The stock has held the coveted #1 ranking since roughly the beginning of September 2025, underscoring the Zacks Rank’s power overall.



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The stock, like SNDK, overall reflects a high-growth play on the AI buildout, with Zacks Consensus estimates suggesting 200% YoY sales growth on 600% higher earnings in its current fiscal year. Next year’s growth expectations remain robust as well, with FY27 sales expected to climb nearly 60% on 65% earnings growth.

Google Cloud Sees Huge Growth

Alphabet’s recent attention surge is likely driven by its latest set of strong quarterly results. It posted a strong double-beat relative to our consensus estimates, crushing our EPS estimate by more than 90% and posting a 2.7% sales surprise. Both items saw great YoY growth, underpinning the stock’s momentum following the release.

Importantly, Google Cloud revenue totaled $20.0 billion, crushing our estimate and reflecting a rock-solid 62.7% YoY growth rate. The growth acceleration is precisely what the market wanted to see, another big reason why the stock has soared post-earnings.

Alphabet has regularly beat our cloud estimates over recent periods, as shown below.



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Bottom Line

Several stocks – Micron MU, Alphabet GOOGL, and SanDisk SNDK – continue to gain notable attention from investors, with favorable quarterly results and outsized growth being big reasons why. All three are benefiting nicely from the AI frenzy, with the trend likely to continue for each for at least the next few years.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.