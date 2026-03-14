Why There Could Be More to Come After Bloom Energy Stock Soared This Week?

Key Points

Geopolitical events are driving investors to Bloom Energy this week.

Oil prices are soaring, and alternative energy sources like Bloom's fuel cells are gaining attention.

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It was a wild week in the energy markets. The stock of fuel cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) was one big winner. Bloom shares soared 14.3% over the week, while all the major averages ended in the red, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

That continued a surge in the shares, which are up 78% so far this year.

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Now it's oil prices

Bloom stock has been soaring due to energy demand driven by rapidly expanding data center capacity. Bloom offers an alternative to power supplied by the electrical grid, which drains capacity and raises prices. Its on-site fuel cell option provides a solution to a growing problem.

Investors, including Brookfield Asset Management, noticed this months ago. Brookfield entered into an agreement to invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom's fuel cell technology for data center applications.

This week, though, soaring oil prices have investors pouring into Bloom stock. Data centers are just one application for its technology, after all. Bloom has been supplying its local power platform to manufacturing facilities long before data centers made headlines.

The company recorded its second consecutive year of positive cash flow from operations in 2025, totaling $113.9 million. With the backing of Brookfield and demand from data centers continuing to grow, Bloom's sales trajectory should continue to accelerate.

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Howard Smith has positions in Bloom Energy and has the following options: short March 2026 $60 calls on Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.