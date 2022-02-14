Personal Finance

Why the US leads in Custom Indexing

Why the US leads in Custom Indexing

Vanguard turned the investing world upside down with the advent of index-based investing. In 2022 there could be a new predominant investment vehicle taking the reigns: custom indexing. However, this fad has failed to create traction globally the way it has in the US. The two keys that are preventing custom indexing from reaching the same level of success globally are technology and taxes. CI relies on the software tools and facilities to manage this algorithmic portfolio construction, and lots of global firms aren’t there yet. Additionally, tax-loss harvesting makes custom indexing wildly popular in the US, but those same advantages don’t exist in the fiscal structure of other countries.

Finsum: Many of the industry giants are buying up custom indexing firms left and right which will get rid of the technological barrier in custom indexing for countries around the globe.

