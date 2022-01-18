Why The Sandbox's Cryptocurrency Is Sinking Today

What happened

The cryptocurrency market is tumbling Tuesday, and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) is getting caught up in the pullback. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the metaverse-focused token was down roughly 3.9% over the previous 24-hour period.

The Sandbox now has a market capitalization of roughly $4 billion, which makes it the 40th largest cryptocurrency by valuation. Out of the top 40 cryptocurrencies, only six have posted any gains in the past day's trading -- and half of those are stablecoins designed to stay near the $1 price point.

So what

Traders currently are shifting assets out of high-risk investments. Bitcoin and Ethereum were each down roughly 1.3% and 2.9% respectively over the past 24 hours as of 1:30 p.m. ET. But it's not just the crypto market that's feeling the pressure. Many stocks are slumping in Tuesday's trading session, with the S&P 500 index down roughly 1.9% and the even more technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 2.4%.

Despite recent pullbacks, the SAND token is still up by roughly 8,500% over the last year. The cryptocurrency's incredible price gains came as interest surged in The Sandbox's metaverse platform, but it's not surprising to see the token giving up some ground during a trading day when winners are few and far between.

Now what

With the Federal Reserve set to raise benchmark interest rates multiple times this year and cut back on its other economic stimulus initiatives, investors are shifting assets away from risky investments. While some traders have flocked to cryptocurrencies as a potential haven from macroeconomic volatility, the price movements of tokens in recent months suggest that the crypto space is hardly immune to the impact of those broader issues.

Despite excitement surrounding the much-anticipated metaverse, The Sandbox's cryptocurrency remains a high-risk investment. If the platform continues to attract new users or the broader crypto market reenters another strong bullish phase, it wouldn't be shocking to see the token climb significantly above current levels, but investors should understand that trading will likely remain highly volatile in the near term.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

