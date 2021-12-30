Why The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Could Be Worth Watching

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$13.70 and falling to the lows of US$9.52. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Container Store Group's current trading price of US$10.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Container Store Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Container Store Group worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Container Store Group’s ratio of 5.13x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.96x, which means if you buy Container Store Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Container Store Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Container Store Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Container Store Group generate?

NYSE:TCS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Container Store Group, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TCS seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on TCS, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TCS for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on TCS should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that Container Store Group has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Container Store Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

