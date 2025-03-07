Why TG Therapeutics Stock Was Soaring This Week

Following news of an estimates-topping fourth quarter, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock was a hot item with investors over the past few days. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of mid-afternoon Friday, the biotech's share price had risen by almost 27% week to date.

A fine fourth quarter

TG Therapeutics got the ball rolling before the trading week kicked off, publishing its Q4 and full-year 2024 results Monday morning.

These revealed that the commercial-stage biotech earned just under $108.2 million in revenue for the quarter, which was more than double the nearly $44 million in the same period of 2023. On the bottom line, the company flipped to a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income of $23.3 million ($0.15 per share) from the year-ago deficit of $14.4 million.

Both headline figures easily outpaced the consensus analyst estimates. On average, pundits tracking TG Therapeutics stock were modeling less than $98 million for revenue and per-share earnings of $0.07.

The better-than-expected results were due almost entirely to robust sales of the company's one commercialized drug, multiple sclerosis treatment Briumvi. One development that helped was the drug's launch in Europe in collaboration with the company's partner Neuraxpharm.

Bolstered by Briumvi

TG Therapeutics also proffered encouraging guidance, adding to the general bullishness around the stock during the week. The company believes it will take in roughly $540 million, anchored by around $525 million from Briumvi sales in the U.S. (full-year 2024 revenue: $329 million). Its operating expenses should land at approximately $300 million.

Although its current pipeline programs are in early stages, TG Therapeutics looks like it has at least a decent future with Briumvi, especially considering that the drug still has solid potential in foreign markets.

