Why Texas Pacific Land Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points Texas Pacific Land grew sales and free cash flow by 9% and 12% in its latest quarter.

These steady results occurred despite average oil prices being at low levels not seen since 2021.

While its operating customers slowed activity in Q2, the company's CFO believes things are picking back up in the second half of the year.

Shares of the largest landowner in the Permian Basin, Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE: TPL), are down 8% as of 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) grew sales and free cash flow by 9% and 12% during the second quarter, despite average oil prices sinking to a level not seen since 2021.

Regardless of these steady results, the market sent the company's shares lower as it worried about the implications of Texas Pacific's water sales declining by 34% in Q2.

Texas Pacific: A different kind of oil and gas company

Home to nearly 900,000 acres across the Permian Basin, Texas Pacific generates sales through four high-margin business segments:

Oil and gas royalties

Water sales

Produced water royalties

Easements and other surface-related income

In simplest terms, TPL generates income from the Exxons and Chevrons of the world as they drill and operate wells on its property. TPL leases the land, sells materials for construction, provides water for fracking, disposes of the produced water afterward, and earns royalties from oil and gas produced, creating revenue throughout the lifecycle of a well.

Back to Q2, and it is the water sales portion of this process that spooked the market, as this segment's sales declined 34%. This drop stems from reduced activity from many of the company's operator customers who are more sensitive to these lower oil prices.

However, Chief Financial Officer Chris Steddum explained that most of its customers have already resumed more typical activity early in the second half of the year.

Ultimately, as the company explores next-generation ideas like carbon capture, solar, wind, grid-connected batteries, and water desalination, I'm happy to keep adding to my shares and watching TPL's story evolve.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Texas Pacific Land. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.