Why Tesla Stock Is Sinking Today

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are getting hit with another round of big sell-offs in Thursday's trading. The price was down 5.4% as of 2:15 p.m. ET today amid a 4.3% decline for the S&P 500 and a 5.5% drop for the Nasdaq Composite.

The Trump administration announced a series of wide-ranging new tariffs yesterday, and investors are selling out of stocks in response. With today's pullback, Tesla stock is now down roughly 33.5% across this year's trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A sell-off on tariff news

The Trump administration announced yesterday that it will apply a 10% tariff on all foreign-sourced goods on April 5. Then, a series of added individualized tariffs will go into effect on April 9 targeting countries that the U.S. has the biggest trade deficits with.

Tesla manufactures all of its vehicles in the U.S. but could still wind up facing significant challenges due to an escalating trade war. Canada has already said that it will be matching the U.S. tariffs on automobiles, and France is advocating for the European Union to implement retaliatory tariffs in response to the new rounds of import taxes.

What's next for Tesla?

Besides macroeconomic challenges, recent business developments could continue to hurt Tesla stock. In its recent report, the company announced that it had delivered 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter -- down 13% year over year and missing the already cautious consensus estimate by approximately 20,000 deliveries.

Relatively soft business performance has added to the importance of the company's Full Self Driving (FSD) and robotics technology. Investors should get a closer look at these initiatives and the core EV business when the company reports first-quarter earnings results after the market closes on April 22.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $286,347 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,448 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $504,518!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.