Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Friday

Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up several percentage points on Friday. The stock rose as much as 3.7% before settling to a 2.5% gain as of 2:40 p.m. ET.

The growth stock was likely up due to a combination of an upbeat day in the overall market and news that the EV company is continuing to lay off employees.

Highlighting the upbeat market on Friday, the S&P 500 was up nearly 1% at the time of this writing as the index attempts to recover from a brutal sell-off that worsened on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up more than 2% at the same time.

Tesla's reported layoffs could also be encouraging investors. Layoffs have included both salaried employees and hourly employees across the company's sales and delivery teams, according to Electrek; the EV news website cited sources "familiar with the matter."

While layoffs may sound like bad news for Tesla on the surface, a case can be made as to why the company might not need as many sales employees right now. It has a backlog of demand because orders are exceeding supply. Additionally, the company has done layoffs successfully before; when companies grow fast, it sometimes makes sense for an intentional effort to make the organization more lean.

Investors will hear from Tesla in a few weeks when the company reports deliveries for its second quarter. They could fall sequentially because of continued supply chain issues and restrictions around operations in Shanghai due to COVID-19 that hurt production at the company's factory in China. Nevertheless, Tesla has thus far maintained its outlook to grow production about 50% or more this year.

Tesla typically releases its quarterly delivery figures a few days after each quarter ends. So investors should ideally find out the company's second-quarter deliveries no later than July 3.

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

