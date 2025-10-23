Why Is Tesla Stock Dropping Today?

Key Points

Tesla grew year-over-year revenue for the first time in three quarters.

Some of Tesla's EV sales were likely pulled forward due to incentive expirations.

Tesla remains a story stock based on the future of robots and autonomous vehicles.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported financial results for its third quarter after market close Wednesday. The company finally got back to revenue growth. Overall sales increased by 12% compared to the prior-year period. That was the first time revenue grew in the last three quarters.

Yet investors are punishing Tesla shares after the report. The stock sank nearly 6% before paring those losses. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down by 3.1%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Elon Musk is all about AI and robotics

Revenue growth notwithstanding, Tesla reported operating income of about $1.6 billion, down 40% year over year. That also missed Wall Street estimates of about $1.8 billion. That helps explain why the stock is selling off.

But CEO Elon Musk continues to push a narrative beyond electric vehicle (EV) sales. On the company's conference call, Musk focused on much more than just the EV market. Energy storage, robotics, and the path to fully autonomous vehicles dominated much of the conversation.

Tesla's energy generation and storage revenue soared 44% year over year. Musk noted that battery storage could go a long way to solve the country's growing power demand needs. "If you buffer the energy with batteries, you can effectively double the energy output in the United States just with batteries, pulling no incremental power plants," he said.

Musk also discussed his desire to remain influential in decision-making, referencing his pay package that will soon be voted on by shareholders. He mentioned a plan to build "this enormous robot army" and spent time discussing Tesla's next-generation AI5 artificial intelligence (AI) chip.

Tesla's AI technology will drive Musk's vision for a fleet of fully autonomous self-driving vehicles. That's where Tesla bulls focus their attention, too. Tesla remains a story stock, and investors who don't want that uncertainty were selling shares today based on current business results.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $467,571 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $49,120 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $602,049!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.