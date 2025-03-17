Why Tesla Stock Continued to Plunge Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is on a major losing streak. After falling for eight straight weeks, it is starting off another week deep in the red. At 12:12 p.m. ET, shares were near the lows of the session, down by 5.8%.

The leading electric vehicle (EV) maker has now lost 50% of its value over the past three months. With all the negativity surrounding the name, investors might wonder if it's worth considering buying the dip.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Analysts are piling on Tesla

Today's drop comes after one Tesla bull just cut his firm's price target by $85 per share. Mizuho's Vijay Rakesh is still taking a bullish stance, but his price target dropped from $515 to $430 per share, reports Barron's.

The new price target implies more than 80% upside after the stock's recent freefall. Rakesh still rates the stock a buy for that reason. The analyst noted the effects on the brand as CEO Elon Musk has immersed himself in politics and become a more polarizing figure.

Rakesh wrote, "We believe Tesla's sales woes are the result of a deterioration in geopolitics, brand perception (U.S./EU), share loss due to stronger competition (China), and softer-than-expected demand for the Model Y refresh."

Investors need to weigh those negatives against Tesla's long-term potential, though. It's hard to quantify how Musk's other activities are affecting the company's EV sales.

Tesla's potential catalysts

Musk likely isn't overly concerned with that, though. He has said that the company's full self-driving technology is where the real value lies. He famously said investors who don't believe Tesla will solve autonomous driving shouldn't own the stock. Tesla plans to finally launch its Cybercab on public streets this year.

Rakesh included some optimism on that front in his research note. "We continue to see [Tesla] as a leader in the EV [and self-driving] markets," he wrote. If it succeeds in becoming a leader in the autonomous vehicle sector, investors might want to consider buying the current dip.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $315,521 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,476 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $495,070!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 17, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.