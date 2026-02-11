Why Terex Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Key Points

Terex grew sales by 8% in Q4 and beat Wall Street's expectations.

The standout figure from the report was that the company grew Q4 bookings by 32%.

More importantly, Terex's recent acquisitions may help make the company's financials less cyclical.

10 stocks we like better than Terex ›

Shares of leading specialty equipment and vehicle manufacturer Terex (NYSE: TEX) are up 13% as of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company delivered fourth-quarter earnings this morning. Sales grew 8%, meeting Wall Street's expectations, while adjusted earnings per share snuck past analysts' consensus. However, the figure that stole the show was Terex's 32% booking growth in Q4. Powered by this booming backlog, management guided adjusted EBITDA to grow by 12% to $965 million in 2026, leaving the stock trading at a discounted EV/EBITDA ratio of just 6.

A new era for Terex?

This business momentum paints a pretty bright future for Terex, especially as the integrates its recent Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) acquisition and wraps up its REV Group purchase. The $2 billion ESG deal added garbage collection vehicles, waste compaction equipment, and aftermarket parts, helping to reduce Terex's overall business cyclicality. Meanwhile, the stock-and-cash merger with REV Group further reduces Terex's cyclicality by adding ambulances, fire trucks, and similar specialty vehicles and equipment. Following these deals, Terex will generate roughly 70% of its sales from its emergency vehicles, waste and recycling, and utilities segments, which operate in industries with government-backed or non-discretionary spending.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Once the company successfully spins off or sells its highly cyclical aerials and cranes business line, as management hopes, Terex will generate the vast majority of its revenue from vehicles serving non-discretionary industries. This steady-Eddie nature would pair perfectly with the company's history of growing its dividend and reducing its share count. Over the last decade, Terex's dividend has grown from $0.24 to $0.68, while the company's shares outstanding dropped by 40%. Trading at just 14 times its 2026 earnings guidance, the new-look Terex isn't outrageously priced. I'll keep the company on my radar and think it could become an interesting stock once it divests from its cyclical aerial business.

Should you buy stock in Terex right now?

Before you buy stock in Terex, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Terex wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Terex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.