Why Teradata Shares Are Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) surged as much as 65.9% on Friday, following a great earnings report on Thursday evening. By 12:20 p.m. EST today, shares of the provider of database analytics software had cooled down to a still-impressive gain of 40.2%.

So what

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 1% year over year to $491 million. Within that envelope, the company's recurring revenue rose 9% to $383 million. Zooming even deeper into Teradata's revenue flows, annual recurring revenue (ARR) for public cloud services rose 165% to $106 million. Adjusted earnings jumped 73% to $0.38 per diluted share. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.25 per share on sales in the vicinity of $475 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Teradata is moving away from traditional software licenses and consulting services, focusing instead on subscription-style contracts for cloud-based services. Public cloud ARR is expected to more than double again in the next fiscal year, starting with another 165% jump in the first quarter.

Investors and analysts are embracing this effective shift toward a more profitable and easily scalable business model. It's no surprise to see Teradata's shares make a big move based on this fantastic report, although the size of the jump was greater than expected.

10 stocks we like better than Teradata

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teradata wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teradata. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.