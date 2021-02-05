Markets
TDC

Why Teradata Shares Are Soaring Today

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) surged as much as 65.9% on Friday, following a great earnings report on Thursday evening. By 12:20 p.m. EST today, shares of the provider of database analytics software had cooled down to a still-impressive gain of 40.2%.

So what

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 1% year over year to $491 million. Within that envelope, the company's recurring revenue rose 9% to $383 million. Zooming even deeper into Teradata's revenue flows, annual recurring revenue (ARR) for public cloud services rose 165% to $106 million. Adjusted earnings jumped 73% to $0.38 per diluted share. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.25 per share on sales in the vicinity of $475 million.

A businessman stands behind charts and data floating in the air, pointing to a large dollar sign.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Teradata is moving away from traditional software licenses and consulting services, focusing instead on subscription-style contracts for cloud-based services. Public cloud ARR is expected to more than double again in the next fiscal year, starting with another 165% jump in the first quarter.

Investors and analysts are embracing this effective shift toward a more profitable and easily scalable business model. It's no surprise to see Teradata's shares make a big move based on this fantastic report, although the size of the jump was greater than expected.

10 stocks we like better than Teradata
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teradata wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teradata. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More