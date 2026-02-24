Why Tennant Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

A planned -- but less-than-perfect -- ERP transition caused major issues for Tennant in the fourth quarter.

Sales and adjusted EPS declined by 11% and 68% in Q4, as order entry, production, and shipping disruptions plagued the company.

Management believes things will stabilize by Q2, but customer retention will be essential to watch in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Tennant ›

Shares of leading floor-care equipment and cleaning solutions provider Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) are down 26% as of 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company delivered lackluster fourth-quarter earnings. Sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) sank 11%, 46%, and 68%, after Tennant's plant ERP transition in November disrupted operations. The company's Q4 sales of $292 million and adjusted EBITDA of $45 million were impacted by $30 million and $22 million, respectively, due to order-entry, production, and shipping issues tied to the ERP transition. Worse yet, management estimated that of the $30 million in lost sales, roughly half would be unrecoverable, as customer relationships were strained due to the three-week disruption.

As a Dividend King -- an S&P 500 company that has grown its dividend for 50 years or more -- this type of tumult is almost hard to fathom, as the dividend growth stocks in this group are some of the steadiest stocks in the world. In this light, it makes sense that Tennant is working with activist investing firm Vision One, which now owns a 2% stake in the cleaning company. Even before Q4's issues, Tennant's stock was in the midst of a 50% pullback from its 2024 all-time high as its revenue growth rate slowed to 3% annually over the last five years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Looking ahead, management believes the ERP issues will stabilize by Q2 and organic sales will rise between 3% and 6.5% in 2026. Meanwhile, they estimate adjusted EPS will land somewhere between $4.70 and $5.30. This leaves Tennant trading around just 12 times next year's earnings, so the market is continuing to price in a lot of turmoil. That said, Tennant remains the leader in its floor-care equipment niche and develops best-in-class autonomous mobile robots for cleaning, so it could be a turnaround stock if it can rein in its ERP pitfalls. Ultimately, Tennant's 2% dividend yield and dividend increase streak look safe, but the company is best left to the most patient investors as it navigates this rough patch.

Should you buy stock in Tennant right now?

Before you buy stock in Tennant, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tennant wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tennant. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.