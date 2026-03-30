Why Tenable Stock Roared to a Comeback Today

Key Points

He still feels it's a buy and believes it has plenty of upside.

The company's latest AI-related announcement was particularly encouraging.

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What a difference a single trading day can make in the life of a stock, particularly one nestled in the often-volatile tech sector. Cybersecurity specialist Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) flew to a 3% gain on Monday following some notable bearishness last Friday. The optimism at the start of the week was due in no small part to a bullish analyst update.

A bull stays the course

The author of the new report was Jonathan Ruykhaver of Cantor Fitzgerald. In the update, he reiterated his overweight (i.e., buy) recommendation on Tenable, and his $30 per share target price.

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Not surprisingly, Ruykhaver's continued optimism is based largely on the introduction of Tenable Hexa AI, an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) model within the company's Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. According to reports, the analyst believes this next-generation AI solution could help drive incremental take-up of the platform.

This bolsters Tenable One as a preventive, rather than reactive, cybersecurity solution. In Ruykhaver's view, the great bulk of cybersecurity spending is directed toward reactive functions.

Cyber secure

The Friday drop was due to fears that Antropic's upcoming version of its Claude AI assistant would have cybersecurity capabilities that might displace those of traditional companies in the industry, like Tenable. While I understand that this is a worry, so far we haven't seen any concrete evidence that the new Claude could be disruptive. Also, from what Tenable says, Hexable AI might even become something of a game changer for the company.

I'm with Ruykhaver on Tenable stock; as a cybersecurity specialist, it's in the right business at the right time in our history, and it's clearly very tech-forward, as any competitive company in the space needs to be.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.