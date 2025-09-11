Why Tempus AI Stock Soared Nearly 14% Higher Today

Key Points The company was given a green light by an important regulator.

Its updated heart imaging platform received clearance for commercialization.

10 stocks we like better than Tempus AI ›

The stock of healthcare-focused artificial intelligence company Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) was the cure for aching portfolios on Thursday. The company's share price ballooned by almost 14% on the back of a top regulator's decision about one of its products. That price pop was much more muscular than the S&P 500 index's 0.9% rise on the day.

A heartening development

Before market open, Tempus AI announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted clearance for an upgraded version of its Tempus Pixel. This is a cardiac imaging platform that harnesses the company's AI technology to produce highly accurate images of a patient's heart.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The healthcare tech company believes this will be beneficial not only to its own results but also for medical science in general.

In the press release touting the news, Tempus AI quoted its senior vice president of AI applications, Chris Scotto Divetta, as saying that "This marks another important regulatory milestone for Tempus and underscores our commitment to advancing AI-driven imaging technology that is both scientifically rigorous and clinically meaningful."

Cardiac health is a significant segment of the broader healthcare market, so useful and effective next-generation imaging solutions are always welcome. This Tempus Pixel should be a winning product.

Growing product portfolio

What's also encouraging about Tempus AI is that it's not concentrating only on this segment or on imaging. Through both proprietary efforts and with strategic acquisitions, the company also offers AI-boosted analytical tools for evaluating diagnostics like CT scans and X-rays. The healthcare sector can really benefit from the effective deployment of AI, and this company seems as if it's on top of the game just now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tempus AI right now?

Before you buy stock in Tempus AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tempus AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,879!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,947!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.