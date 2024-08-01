Why Teladoc Stock Got Socked for a Loss Thursday

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock, the telemedicine specialist that made the controversial decision to spend $18.5 billion on diabetes care company Livongo in 2020, reported more bad news last night, sending shares down 8.7% through 10 a.m. ET.

Analysts following Teladoc forecast the company would report quarterly losses of $0.35 per share on sales of $649.6 million. As it turned out, the news was even worse: Teladoc lost $4.92 per share on $642.4 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2024.

Telemedicine was bad business in Q2

Teladoc's once-rapid growth is history. Q2 sales dropped 2% year over year. Telemedicine per se wasn't the problem (5% growth in this segment was actually OK). Rather, tele-psychological care -- the company's BetterHelp unit -- struggled in Q2, with sales down 9%.

But what really jarred investors wasn't Teladoc's anemic sales, but its massive charge to earnings -- $4.64 per share -- as it continued writing down the value of Livongo. That massive noncash asset impairment charge made up 94% of all the losses Teladoc reported in the quarter.

Is Teladoc stock a sell?

So sales are slow. But management says sales growth could resume in the third quarter, and reach the "low single digits to mid-single digits" by the end of this year. At the same time, free cash flow -- while not as robust as it once was -- looks better (at least at first glance). In the first half of 2024, Teladoc generated $97.6 million in operating cash flow against capital spending of only $3.1 million. This suggests that annualized free cash flow could be as much as $189 million this year -- except for one thing.

Teladoc capitalizes its software costs, and when you subtract this number, too, from operating cash flow, it turns out that real FCF was closer to $34.3 million in the first half, implying $68.6 million for the year. On a $1.5 billion market cap, that works out to a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio valuation of 22 -- not too expensive, but not nearly as cheap it appeared at first, with growth so slow.

Teladoc stock remains a sell for me.

Should you invest $1,000 in Teladoc Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Teladoc Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teladoc Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,050!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.